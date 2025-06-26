HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 26, 2025 15:24 IST

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday said "Pakistan's PR takes the day off" when New York's mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks, stringent criticism echoed by BJP's Kangana Ranaut who stated that the Indian origin lawmaker sounds more Pakistani than Indian.

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani gestures as he speaks during a watch party for New York City mayor primary election in New York City on June 25, 2025. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

"When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan's PR team takes the day off. India doesn't need enemies with 'allies' like him shouting fiction from New York," Singhvi, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, said in a post on X.

 

His political rival and Rajya Sabha MP Ranaut agreed.

"His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri , a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in Newyork, she married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian ....," the actor-politician posted on X.

"Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story every where. On a different note met Mira ji on couple of occasions congratulations to the parents," Ranaut added.

In a stunning victory, Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor.

