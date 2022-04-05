News
Rediff.com  » News » When Yogi Played Hockey

By Rediff News Bureau
April 05, 2022 13:23 IST
Ever since he won a second term in office last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath -- whose stern face rarely betrayed a smile during his first term -- seems to be more relaxed these days.

Please click on the top image to know what we mean.

IMAGE: A smiling Yogi wields a hockey stick at the closing ceremony of the K D Singh Babu sub-junior hockey competition in Lucknow.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who some believe is Yogi's primary political rival in the state BJP, meets up with party Supremo Narendra Damodardas Modi in New Delhi.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Keshav Maurya, who was retained as deputy chief minister despite losing the assembly election, also called on the BJP's deputy supremo Amit Anilchandra Shah.
Is he keeping an eye on Yogi for Modi and Shah?
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
