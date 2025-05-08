HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When The Nazis Surrendered...

May 08, 2025

Victory In Europe Day is celebrated on May 8 each year to mark the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces in World War II in 1945.

Russia and some former Soviet countries celebrate it on May 9 due to time zones.

Several countries observe public holidays on the day each year, also called Victory Over Fascism Day, Liberation Day, or Victory Day.

The celebrations include street parties, parades and public gatherings across Europe and North America.

 

IMAGE: A truck of revellers pass through the Strand, London, as part of the VE Day celebrations, May 8, 1945. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: Then British prime minister Winston Churchill waves to crowds in Whitehall in London as they celebrate VE Day, May 8, 1945. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: Piccadilly Square in London is pictured as supporters celebrate VE Day, May 8, 1945. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sgt. James A. Spence/Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel signs the German surrender in Berlin, May 8, 1945. Photograph: Kind courtesy National Archives Identifier/Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: Four soldiers take a break along a German road to read about the Nazi surrender in the Stars and Stripes newspaper, May 1945. Photograph: Kind courtesy of US Army/Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: VE Day celebrations on Bay Street, Toronto, Canada. May 7, 1945. Photograph: Kind courtesy John H. Boyd/Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: Fireworks on display during the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 9, 2005. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

 

IMAGE: A ommemorative ceremony of May 8, 1945 Strasbourg at the Place de la Republique in Paris, May 8, 2013. Photograph: Kind courtesy Claude Truong-Ngoc/Wikimedia Commons

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

