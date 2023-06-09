News
Rediff.com  » News » When Smoke Shrouded Washington

When Smoke Shrouded Washington

By REDIFF NEWS
June 09, 2023 13:43 IST
Glimpses of Washington, DC, blanketed by haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada.

 

IMAGE: The US Capitol building -- the home of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate -- is shrouded in haze and smoke in this view from the National Mall in Washington, DC, here and below. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person runs on the hazy National Mall. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A plane flies over the haze shrouded Washington Monument. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the US Marines ceremonial guard rehearse amid a shroud of haze and smoke near the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on the National Mall. Photograph: Joey Roulette/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The US Marine Corps War Memorial can be seen at the National Mall. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: American flags flutter in front of the sun shrouded in haze in Washington, DC. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Lincoln Memorial shrouded in haze and smoke in this view from the National Mall. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Downtown Washington, DC shrouded in haze and smoke. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person on a mini bike wears a mask in Washington, DC. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tour groups relax in the shade near the US Capitol. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Haze and smoke blanket New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Haze and smoke linger over midtown Manhattan as seen from Fort Lee, New Jersey. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
