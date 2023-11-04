When Smog Draped The Capital

Delhi was blanketed by thick smog on November 3, 2023.

The city's AQI on Friday was the worst since the previous high recorded on November 12, 2021.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut for two days.

The Bangladesh cricket team was forced to cancel its training session because of the extreme levels of air pollution, 100 times the limit established by the World Health Organisation.

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog covers Kartavya Path, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters travel on NH24 amid the smog. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Barapullah flyover. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: India Gate. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A pair of camels seen in a field covered in smog. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Akshardham temple. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vijay Chowk. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A metro runs on a track amid smog. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Smog covers the area below a bridge. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters travel on Barapullah road. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Delhi-Noida link. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com