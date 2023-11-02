News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi govt orders to shut primary schools for 2 days due to rising pollution

Delhi govt orders to shut primary schools for 2 days due to rising pollution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 02, 2023 23:23 IST
All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday night.

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog covers the Kartavya Path area as the quality of air goes down, in New Delhi, November 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pollution levels in the national capital entered the "severe" zone for the first time this season on Thursday, with scientists warning of a further spike over the next two weeks.

 

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."

In a separate communication, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said physical classes in its schools will remain closed for the next two days.

"In pursuance to order of Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, it is decided that classes will be held through online mode in all MCD and MCD-aided schools on November 3 and 4. However, schools will remain open for teachers and staff," the civic body stated.

At least 18 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded Air Quality Index in the “severe” category.

The areas where AQI breached the 400-mark are - Anand Vihar (450), Bawana (452), Burari Crossing (408), Dwarka Sector 8 (445), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (460), NSIT Dwarka (406), Najafgarh (414), Narela (433), Nehru Nagar (400), New Moti Bagh (423), Okhla Phase 2 (415), Patparganj (412), Punjabi Bagh (445), R K Puram (417), Rohini (454), Shadipur (407) and Wazirpur (435).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

