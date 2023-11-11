News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Panda Family Left For China

When Panda Family Left For China

By REDIFF NEWS
November 11, 2023 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three giant pandas departed Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on their journey to China on a FedEx Express Boeing 777.

Under the agreement signed between the Chinese and US governments, the pandas have to be returned to China after their stay in American zoos.

 

IMAGE: A member of the panda care team rests his hand on the crate containing the youngest panda, Xiao Qi Ji, as panda keepers escort the pandas to a waiting truck to depart Smithsonian's National Zoo on their journey to China. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Panda keepers escort the crate containing Mei Xiang. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A panda keeper maintains eye contact as the crate containing Mei Xiang is transported to a truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zoo workers carry bamboo to a truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the panda care team carry water and apples to a truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bamboo is transported by forklift to a waiting truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the media document the start of the journey. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smithsonian's National Zoo Director Brandie Smith and Chinese Embassy minister Xu Xueyuan shake hands after making remarks. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A truck stands ready to transport a giant panda. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zookeepers board the FedEx Panda Express with giant pandas Xiao Qi Ji, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang onboard prior to their return trip to China at Dulles airport. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A crate holding a giant panda is loaded onto the FedEx Panda Express. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Fedex Panda Team hands out giant panda stuffed animals after the FedEx Panda Express took off with the giant pandas. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When I saw a Giant Panda for the first time!
When I saw a Giant Panda for the first time!
The very BEST of wildlife photography!
The very BEST of wildlife photography!
Wildlife photographer of the year
Wildlife photographer of the year
World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306 v Australia
World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306 v Australia
Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia, Martin!
Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia, Martin!
BJK Cup: Czech Republic, Slovenia seal places in semis
BJK Cup: Czech Republic, Slovenia seal places in semis
Grand display on Gateway of India celebrates World Cup
Grand display on Gateway of India celebrates World Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The FUNNIEST Animals You Can See!

The FUNNIEST Animals You Can See!

The Funniest Animals!

The Funniest Animals!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances