When Panda Family Left For China

Three giant pandas departed Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on their journey to China on a FedEx Express Boeing 777.

Under the agreement signed between the Chinese and US governments, the pandas have to be returned to China after their stay in American zoos.

IMAGE: A member of the panda care team rests his hand on the crate containing the youngest panda, Xiao Qi Ji, as panda keepers escort the pandas to a waiting truck to depart Smithsonian's National Zoo on their journey to China. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Panda keepers escort the crate containing Mei Xiang. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: A panda keeper maintains eye contact as the crate containing Mei Xiang is transported to a truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Zoo workers carry bamboo to a truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the panda care team carry water and apples to a truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Bamboo is transported by forklift to a waiting truck. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media document the start of the journey. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Smithsonian's National Zoo Director Brandie Smith and Chinese Embassy minister Xu Xueyuan shake hands after making remarks. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: A truck stands ready to transport a giant panda. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Zookeepers board the FedEx Panda Express with giant pandas Xiao Qi Ji, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang onboard prior to their return trip to China at Dulles airport. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

IMAGE: A crate holding a giant panda is loaded onto the FedEx Panda Express. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Fedex Panda Team hands out giant panda stuffed animals after the FedEx Panda Express took off with the giant pandas. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com