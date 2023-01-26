News
Rediff.com  » News » When Pakistan Faced A Power Outage

When Pakistan Faced A Power Outage

By REDIFF NEWS
January 26, 2023 09:46 IST
Millions of people in Pakistan were left without electricity when a major power outage occured on January 23.

The breakdown was due to a 'frequency variation' in the national grid.

Power was out in all major centres, including the biggest city, Karachi, and the capital, Islamabad, as well as Lahore and Peshawar.

 

IMAGE: People warm themselves by a fire beside a solar panel on Tuesday, a day after a country-wide power breakdown in Peshawar. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands outside a shop while selling solar panels in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare programme, work at a communication and control room during the country-wide power breakdown in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A stock broker monitors the share prices on computers, powered by a generator, at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers set dresses in a shop during the power outage. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the K-Electric head office, with solar panels at the parking area. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man starts a generator outside his shop. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A worker at a printing press. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers shape glass pieces on a machine in a workshop. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vehicle lights cause light streaks on the road. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A power transmission tower is seen, with the Bharia Icon Tower in the background. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
