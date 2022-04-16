When Nitish Kumar attended Iftar

Is Nitish Kumar, seen here at an Iftar party in Patna on Friday, April 15, 2022, worried at the video making the rounds of social media of men wearing saffron scarves brandishing swords and shouting slogans outside a mosque in Chhapra, north Bihar?

Law and order has been Nitish Kumar's primary achievement in the 17 odd years he has been Bihar's chief minister -- after the so-called 'jungle raj' of the Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi years -- and that reputation could be undermined by the possibility of communal disharmony.

So will Suhshashan Babu rein in these forces? Or will he turn a Nelson's eye for fear that the numerically stronger Bharatiya Janata Party may eject him as CM and bring in one of their own as some BJP MLAs have demanded?

Please click on the images for glimpses of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Iftar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com