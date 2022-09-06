News
When Liz Knocked Out Rishi

When Liz Knocked Out Rishi

By Rediff News Bureau
September 06, 2022 14:14 IST
Britons reacted to Liz Truss's election as Conservative party leader with humour.

 

IMAGE: A newly painted mural in the Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, soon after Liz's victory.
On the left, Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg declares Liz the champion, while on the right, outgoing PM Boris Johnson, who is said to loathe Sunak (which may not be such a bad thing since BoJo is considered the worst British PM in a century) rules Rishi out for the count. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss await the results at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rishi applauds as Liz takes to the stage. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oliver Dowden, Rishi, Liz with husband Hugh O'Leary just before the result was declared. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rishi leaves his home in London for the the Queen Elizabeth II Centre.
Observers say 1. He will spend the next couple of years bonding with wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka. He has said his busy-busy life as a frontline politician left him little time for his family.
2. He may go back to being a business consultant, but that option is considered unlikely given that Rishi and Akshata are fabulously wealthy, with Ms Murty reckoned to be wealthier than the queen.
3. Build up brand and political equity as a back bencher in the House of Commons for another shot at the Conservative party leadership. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
