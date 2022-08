Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called on Amitabh Bachchan at the superstar's home in Juhu, north west Mumbai, August 18, 2022.

Gadkari sought Bachchan's support to campaign for the National Road Safety Mission -- the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan -- the minister's campaign to improve road safety and reduce road crash casualties.

IMAGE: Nitin Gadkari meets Amitabh Bachchan. All photographs: ANI Pics Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gadkari meets Abhishek Bachchan as his father looks on.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan presented Madhushala, his legendary father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's book of poems, to Gadkari.

