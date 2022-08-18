After The Purge: What Gadkari Is Up To

A day after he was ruthlessly removed from the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board, Nitin Gadkari -- arguably, the top performer in the Narendra Modi Cabinet and a former BJP president -- was in Mumbai, launching one of his pet projects: Electric public transport buses for the city.

IMAGE: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the unveiling of India's first double decker AC electric bus in Mumbai, Thursday, August 18, 2022. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A cheerful politician no matter what the turbulence he confronts, Gadkari looks cheerful at the electric bus launch. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Gadkari has led the electric vehicle campaign with rare passion for a minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gadkari takes a ride on the bus with Ashok P Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India), and his wife Harsha A Hinduja. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gadkari with Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the interiors of the bus. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Harsha A Hinduja, Ashok Hinduja, Gadkari, Shom A Hinduja, director, Ashok Leyland, which manufactured the bus, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility and others at the inauguration. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com