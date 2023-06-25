News
Russia to drop charges against rebel leader, Wagner chief to go to Belarus

Russia to drop charges against rebel leader, Wagner chief to go to Belarus

Source: ANI
June 25, 2023 07:27 IST
After Wagner mercenary force chief Yevgeny Prigozhin decided to halt his forces' march to Moscow under deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

IMAGE: Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the southern military district to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The Kremlin spokesperson on Saturday said the charges against the Wagner leader who led an armed mutiny against the country's military leadership would be dropped, The New York Times reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S Peskov said Prigozhin will go to Belarus, and the fighters who rebelled with him would not be prosecuted by law given their "service at the front."

 

"Wagner fighters who did not participate in the mutiny can sign contracts with the Russian ministry of defence," New York Times quoted Peskov as saying.

This comes shortly after the Belarusian president stated he was in talks with Prigozhin about an agreement to "de-escalate tensions."

Taking to Twitter, the ministry of foreign affairs of Belarus wrote, "At 9 pm tonight, the presidents spoke again by phone. The president of Belarus Lukashenko informed the president of Russia about the results of negotiations w/ the leader of the Wagner Group. President Putin thanked his counterpart for the work done."

According to several videos circulating on social media, Wagner's armoured vehicles started departing the military centre of Rostov-on-Don in southwest Russia on Saturday night.

However, Prighozin did not mention about it earlier whether his forces were backtracking from the southern city of Rostov-on-Don as well, where critical military and civilian buildings were seized.

Source: ANI
 
