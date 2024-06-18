What's US NSA Doing In Delhi?

We aren't sure if there are connected, but on the day it was revealed that Nikhil Gupta, who has been accused of hiring a contract killer to assassinate Khalistan advocate Gurpatwant Singh Panun, was extradited from Prague in the Czech republic to New York to face charges, United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan turned up in New Delhi.

Sullivan, who is US President Joe Biden's go-to man on international security matters, was meant to visit India at least three times earlier, but called off his visits ostensibly on account of the Gaza crisis, but speculated to be linked to the US dismay at the lack of movement in nailing the Indian security personnel responsible for the almost Keystone Kops plot to bump off Panun.

The US NSA had a busy day in New Delhi, meeting Prime Minister Narendra D Modi -- 'Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good,' Modi tweeted -- National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, and, of course, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

'Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues,' Jaishankar tweeted, adding, 'Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term.'

It will be a year Saturday since Modi's State visit to Washington, DC.

IMAGE: Sullivan meets the prime minister, June 17, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jaishankar with Sullivan, here and below.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was missing from Jaishankar's group meeting with Sullivan. We spotted Ambassador J P Singh, one of the MEA's experts on Pakistan and Afghanistan, to the EAM minister's right.

IMAGE: To Doval's left is Deputy National Security Adviser Ambassador Vikram Misri, who is tipped to succeed Vinay Kwatra as foreign secretary in October.

With the restored India-US relationship, Kwatra may move to Washington as India's ambassador to the US, a post lying vacant since Taranjit Singh Sandhu's retirement in January 2024..

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

