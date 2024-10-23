What's Stalin Doing At A Kalyanam?

What some of our leaders have been up to.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presents a thali to a couple as he presides over the mass marriages of 31 couples at the Marundeeswarar temple in Chennai, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Stalin blesses a couple. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mob allegedly attacked political activist Yogendra Yadav during a discussion event in Akola on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay travel by a Green Hydrogen fuel cell bus in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits injured construction workers in the Gagangir terror attack at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, who turned 60 on Tuesday, Ocrober 22, pays tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration Day in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal arrive for the party's Central Election Committee meeting for the Maharashtra assembly polls at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Soren campaigns for the Jharkhand assembly elections in Giridih. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeks blessings from a habisyali woman after presenting her Kartika Brata materials in Puri.

Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra is also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presents an appointment letter to a newly appointed police sub-inspector at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

State Dy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai gives a rose to an auto-rickshaw driver during the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrive for a review meeting of national highway projects in the North-East in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi holds a traditional pankha ahead of the 7-day Phool Walon Ki Sair festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat is felicitated by Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Birender Singh, Kissan Congress National Vice Chairman Akhilesh Shukla and Working President Bajrang Punia are also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Wrestler and Congress leader Bajrang Punia is felicitated by party MP Kumari Selja, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Birender Singh after assuming the role of Kissan Congress working president. Photograph: ANI Photo

