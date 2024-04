Most of his ministerial colleagues, including the prime minister, are neck deep in the election campaign, so it's good to see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh busy at work.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, the raksha mantri interacted with soldiers deployed at the Kumar post at the Siachen base camp and called the Siachen Glacier India's capital of valour and bravery.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, here and below, interacts with soldiers deployed at Kumar post, which is named after Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, the legendary mountaineer, who led the first Indian expedition to the Siachen Glacier in 1977. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The raksha mantri laid a wreath at the war memorial at Kumar Post.

IMAGE: The minister and troops at the Siachen base camp.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with General Manoj C Pande, chief of the army staff, to his left.

