News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat RTI activist injured, son killed by illegal sand mining accused

Gujarat RTI activist injured, son killed by illegal sand mining accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2022 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 24-year-old man was killed and his father, a Right to Information activist, was grievously injured after a man accused of illegal sand mining allegedly rammed their scooter with his SUV in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Image only for representation.

The accused was arrested following the incident which took place on October 3, local police said.

RTI activist Ramesh Balia, a native of Meghpar village in Lakhpat tehsil, had lodged complaints of illegal sand mining against Navalsinh Jadeja, police said.

 

On October 3, when Balia and his son Narendra were returning home after visiting Dayapar village around 6.30 pm, Jadeja's SUV rammed them from behind and ran them over.

While Narendra Balia died on the spot, his father, a local Dalit leader, was rushed to a hospital in Bhuj for treatment, said inspector S A Maheshwari of Nara police station.

A first information report was registered against Jadeja for alleged murder as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

A team of the local crime branch arrested Jadeja a day after the incident.

A court sent him in one-day police custody on Wednesday, the police officer said.

Jadeja apparently held a grudge against Balia for lodging complaints against him with the local mines and minerals department for illegal sand mining, inspector Maheshwari said.

Jadeja was also accused of land grabbing, he said, adding that further probe was on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I am not afraid'
'I am not afraid'
The DESPICABLE illegal mining HORROR of India
The DESPICABLE illegal mining HORROR of India
The man who brought the mining mafia to its KNEES
The man who brought the mining mafia to its KNEES
'I am embarrassed about all my films'
'I am embarrassed about all my films'
Akasa Air's performance 'satisfying' in 1st two mths
Akasa Air's performance 'satisfying' in 1st two mths
After over 50% rise in 2022, is the rally in ITC over?
After over 50% rise in 2022, is the rally in ITC over?
How Green can fit into Australia's World Cup squad
How Green can fit into Australia's World Cup squad
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Haryana DSP mowed down; Won't spare culprits: CM

Haryana DSP mowed down; Won't spare culprits: CM

'When the govt wants to harass you, it'll file an FIR'

'When the govt wants to harass you, it'll file an FIR'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances