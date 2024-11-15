News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » What's India's 'Adaptive Defence' Strategy?

What's India's 'Adaptive Defence' Strategy?

By Ajai Shukla
November 15, 2024 14:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's a strategic approach in which the country's military and defence mechanisms evolve continuously in tandem with emerging threats.
The new strategy anticipates events and prepares to counter those proactively.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the 'Delhi Defence Dialogue' 2024, in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced that the government is adopting a doctrine of 'Adaptive Defence' to tackle security challenges in today's fast-changing world.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, November 12, while addressing a conclave of military strategists at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.

He described 'Adaptive Defence' as a strategic approach in which the country's military and defence mechanisms evolve continuously in tandem with emerging threats.

The new strategy anticipates events and prepares to counter those proactively.

India's current military doctrine adopts a three-fold approach against three potential threats.

The Indian military has traditionally been structured, trained, deployed, and operationally poised in a 'deterrent' posture against Pakistan and a 'dissuasive' posture against China.

At the same time, India's maritime forces are poised for an 'expeditionary role' in the Indian Ocean Region.

The new 'Adaptive Defence' strategy does not fundamentally change these roles. However, there is greater attention to gearing up for the new forms of conventional warfare that have emerged in recent decades.

Starting from the Cold War in the 20th century, which was restrained by nuclear deterrence, came the post-9/11 'global war on terror', followed by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which triggered the largest land war in Europe since World War II (WWII).

Commentators are harking back to the WWII era of 'total war', in which combatants drew on vast resources, mobilised entire societies and economies, and prioritised war over all other state activities.

Mara Karlin, former US assistant secretary of defence, has written in the latest issue of Foreign Affairs: 'An era of limited war has ended; an age of comprehensive conflict has begun.'

'Adaptive Defence,' the defence minister said, 'was not merely a strategic choice but a necessity.

'As the threats to our nation have evolved, so too must our defence systems and strategies.

'We should be prepared for all future contingencies. It is more than just protecting our borders; it is about securing our future.'

The security challenges India faces today range from the traditional border-related threats to unconventional threats such as drones and swarm technologies, cyberattacks, emerging technologies in AI and hybrid warfare.

'India is aiming to become a drone hub of the world,' the minister said.

Steps already taken by the government include appointing a tri-service chief of defence staff, promoting jointness among the three services, improving the training curriculum, and intensifying military diplomacy to forge new defence partnerships around the world.

'Our interconnectedness is as much a blessing as it is a challenge. If our threats are transnational, so should be our solutions,' the minister said.

On developing indigenous capability, he said: 'This must not be seen as an isolationist approach, as we are very much open to foreign investment, collaboration, joint R&D, and co-production.'

The defence minister pointed to the successful indigenous projects such as the Tejas light fighter, the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and the DRDO's ballistic missile programmes.

'India is exporting defence items to over 100 nations, with the top three destinations for defence exports in 2023-2024 being the US, France, and Armenia,' Rajnath Singh said. 'We hope to achieve the target of Rs 50,000 crore (Rs 500 billion) worth of defence exports by 2029.'

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajai Shukla
Source: source
 
Print this article
Armed Forces Transformation Key To Strong Bharat
Armed Forces Transformation Key To Strong Bharat
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'Always Treat China With Caution'
'Always Treat China With Caution'
Be A Part of Nayanthara's Life
Be A Part of Nayanthara's Life
How Menopause Affects Your Sex Life
How Menopause Affects Your Sex Life
Non-consensual sex with minor wife is rape: HC
Non-consensual sex with minor wife is rape: HC
Ajit Pawar was with anti-Hindu ideologies: Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar was with anti-Hindu ideologies: Fadnavis
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
The Restoration Of Indian Primacy
The Restoration Of Indian Primacy
The Coming Changes In Warfare
The Coming Changes In Warfare

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances