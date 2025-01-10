What's Dalai Lama Praying For?

The Dalai Lama offered prayers for victims of the powerful earthquake that claimed more than 120 lives.

His Holiness led a memorial service at Bylakuppe in Karnataka on Thursday, together with scores of Tibetan monks.

IMAGE: His Holiness The Dalai Lama conducts a prayer ceremony for the victims of the earthquake in Tibet at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery in Bylakuppe on Thursday, January 9, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

His Holiness during the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, here and below.

IMAGE: Devotees at the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

IMAGE: Monks at the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, here and below.

