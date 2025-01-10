HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Dalai Lama Praying For?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read
January 10, 2025 14:11 IST

The Dalai Lama offered prayers for victims of the powerful earthquake that claimed more than 120 lives.

His Holiness led a memorial service at Bylakuppe in Karnataka on Thursday, together with scores of Tibetan monks.

 

IMAGE: His Holiness The Dalai Lama conducts a prayer ceremony for the victims of the earthquake in Tibet at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery in Bylakuppe on Thursday, January 9, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

His Holiness during the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Devotees at the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

 

IMAGE: Monks at the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, here and below.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
Tibet earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors
Tsari Yatra May Help Ease India China Tensions
The day the Dalai Lama came to India
An Indian Dalai Lama
