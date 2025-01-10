What's Dalai Lama Praying For?

The Dalai Lama offered prayers for victims of the powerful earthquake that claimed more than 120 lives.
His Holiness led a memorial service at Bylakuppe in Karnataka on Thursday, together with scores of Tibetan monks.
IMAGE: His Holiness The Dalai Lama conducts a prayer ceremony for the victims of the earthquake in Tibet at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery in Bylakuppe on Thursday, January 9, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo
His Holiness during the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, here and below.
IMAGE: Devotees at the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery.
IMAGE: Monks at the prayer ceremony at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, here and below.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com