Rediff.com  » News » What's CJI Telling The Mantris?

What's CJI Telling The Mantris?

By REDIFF NEWS
January 27, 2024 13:39 IST
Glimpses from the At Home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day.

 

 

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud appears to have an amusing conversation with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya (left, back to the camera) Piyush Goyal and others. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu speaks to Honorary Captain Yogender Singh Yadav (retd), the youngest soldier to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra.
On Captain Yadav's left is Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retd), winner of the Ashok Chakra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to Admiral Radhakrishnan Harikumar, chief of the naval staff, at the At Home. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhuri, chief of the air staff, Admiral Harikumar watch President Murmu, Franch President Macron, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Dr Sudesh Dhankar arrive for the At Home. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The two Presidents, Dhankhar, Modi and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar pose for the photographers. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu appears to savour the gulab jamuns on her plate as Modi and Macron are engaged in intense conversation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
