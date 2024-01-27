What's CJI Telling The Mantris?

Glimpses from the At Home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud appears to have an amusing conversation with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya (left, back to the camera) Piyush Goyal and others. Photograph: ANI Photo



On Captain Yadav's left is Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retd), winner of the Ashok Chakra. Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: President Murmu speaks to Honorary Captain Yogender Singh Yadav (retd), the youngest soldier to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra.On Captain Yadav's left is Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retd), winner of the Ashok Chakra.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to Admiral Radhakrishnan Harikumar, chief of the naval staff, at the At Home. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhuri, chief of the air staff, Admiral Harikumar watch President Murmu, Franch President Macron, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Dr Sudesh Dhankar arrive for the At Home. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The two Presidents, Dhankhar, Modi and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar pose for the photographers. Photograph: ANI Photo