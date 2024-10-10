What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when offered help in dealing with a country that threatened India and said the Indian leader remarked "I will do it, I will do it, I will do anything necessary".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the then President of United States of America Donald Trump, at Hyderabad House New Delhi on February 25, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trump made the remarks in a podcast called Flagrant with comedians Andrew Schultz and Akash Singh.

Lavishing high praise on Modi, Trump described him "great", "a friend", "nicest human being" and a leader who is tough in dealing with India's adversaries when required.

Trump spoke about how the PM told him that India can deal with a threatening Pakistan after being offered US support.

Trump imitated Modi's remarks and his tough tone and tenor on the question of dealing with the western neighbour who has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

"We have very good relationship. He is nicest human being but we had couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said let me help. (Trump imitating PM Modi). 'I will do it, I will do it, I will do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years'....Same country you can probably guess. I said wow what happened there," Trump said.without naming Pakistan.

Trump also said that before Narendra Modi assumed office as India's prime minister in 2014, there was instability due to frequent changes in the leadership.

"Before him they were replacing them (PMs) every year, it was very unstable. He came along, he's great, he's a friend of mine. On the outside he looks like he's your father he's the nicest...," said Trump, who is seeking re-election as US President.

Trump also talked about the success of 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, Texas, in 2019 when he was the President.

"They filled up the stadium, it was beautiful like 80,000 people it was going crazy and we're walking around today....we were walking in the middle, waving to everybody," he said.

Trump also said he has very good relationship with Modi.

Trump spoke about his relationship with PM Modi around the 37 minute mark of 88 minute-long interview.

'Howdy Modi' was an Indian diaspora event in Houston, Texas in 2019. The event at NRG Stadium saw a huge crowd and showcased the relationship between the two countries. PM Modi and Trump addressed the gathering.

Trump has praised PM Modi earlier too and has described him a "fantastic man". (ANI)