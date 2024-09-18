News
Trump says he will meet Modi next week, calls him 'fantastic'

Trump says he will meet Modi next week, calls him 'fantastic'

September 18, 2024 07:53 IST
Former United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week during his upcoming visit to the United States.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the then President of United States of America Donald Trump, at Hyderabad House New Delhi on February 25, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Republican presidential candidate made the announcement while campaigning in Michigan.

PM Modi is "fantastic", said Trump.

"He happens to be coming to meet me next week," Trump told the crowd but did not provide any further details of their meeting.

 

Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from September 21 to 23 during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The PM will also address a gathering of the Indian community in New York on September 22 during his three-day visit, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

AGENCIES
 
