News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Modi said after meeting Nepal PM Prachanda

What Modi said after meeting Nepal PM Prachanda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 01, 2023 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and Nepal will strive to take their bilateral ties to Himalayan heights and resolve all matters, including the boundary issue, in this spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his media statement after the meeting, Modi said he and Prachanda have taken many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a 'super hit' in the future.

Following the talks, Modi and Prachanda jointly launched several infrastructure projects.

 

The two sides also signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in several areas including trade and energy.

The two leaders virtually inaugurated integrated check posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal.

They also virtually flagged off a cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal custom yard.

"We will continue to strive to take our relationship to Himalayan heights. And in this spirit, we will resolve all the issues, be it boundary related or any other issue," Modi said in presence of Prachanda.

"To further strengthen cultural and religious ties, PM Prachanda and I decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit should be expedited," he added.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old 'Roti Beti' relationship which refers to cross-border marriages between people of the two countries.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is Nepal Keeping This Indian In Jail?
Why Is Nepal Keeping This Indian In Jail?
Nepal: How did India lose the plot?
Nepal: How did India lose the plot?
Nepal's move on new map may backfire, say experts
Nepal's move on new map may backfire, say experts
First Look! India's New Test Jersey
First Look! India's New Test Jersey
Wrestlers' stir: TMC MPs walk out of parl panel
Wrestlers' stir: TMC MPs walk out of parl panel
Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!
Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!
'Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug'
'Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nepal's decision on imports may hit India hard

Nepal's decision on imports may hit India hard

What drove Nepal to escalate border row with India?

What drove Nepal to escalate border row with India?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances