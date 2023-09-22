News
Rediff.com  » News » After 4 Years, Mirwaiz Is Free!

After 4 Years, Mirwaiz Is Free!

By UMAR GANIE
September 22, 2023 17:34 IST
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on Friday, September 22, 2023, four years after he was taken into detention in the wake of the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The management committee of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the Mirwaiz was allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta.

The Hurriyat leader was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019 -- the day the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz greeted by supporters at Jamia Masjid. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: People wait to welcome the Mirwaiz.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz being greeted by supporters, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz offers special prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz delivers the Friday sermon at the Jamia Masjid.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz can be seen crying at the minbar shareef (the pulpit in the mosque) while delivering the sermon.

 

IMAGE: People listen to the Mirwaiz's sermon.

UMAR GANIE
 
