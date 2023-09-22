After 4 Years, Mirwaiz Is Free!

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on Friday, September 22, 2023, four years after he was taken into detention in the wake of the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
The management committee of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the Mirwaiz was allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta.
The Hurriyat leader was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019 -- the day the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com