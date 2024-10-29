News
What Is Dharmendra Pradhan Praying For?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 29, 2024 09:22 IST
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan -- who supervised the Bharatiya Janata Party's stunning victory in Haryana -- is tipped to be the BJP's next president, succeeding J P Nadda.

Which is why he think his worshipping at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Monday, October 28, 2024 after attending the convocation ceremony at the Banaras Hindu University is rather significant.

If MoSha -- who are well known for their last minute political legerdemain -- indeed decide that Pradhan is the right candidate to helm the BJP for the next three years, he will be the party's first president from East India.

 

IMAGE: Dharmendra Pradhan and his wife Mridula Pradhan during their visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

