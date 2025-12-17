HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'What if he touched...': UP minister's shocker on Nitish hijab act

'What if he touched...': UP minister's shocker on Nitish hijab act

Source: PTI
December 17, 2025 15:34 IST
December 17, 2025 15:34 IST

"What would have happened if he touched her somewhere else?" The comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down a hijab from a woman's face was lost in translation and carried no ill intent, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad said on Wednesday as outrage snowballed with the opposition and others asking for an apology.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad. Photograph: @drsanjayknishad/X

Attempting to defuse the controversy, the Nishad Party chief said the comment, made in Hindi and labelled misogynistic and crude, was light-hearted and made casually.

"My remark was tweaked and twisted, misinterpreted, its spirit lost in cacophony and translation," the state fisheries minister told PTI as the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party sought an unconditional apology.

 

"If someone has taken offence, I am willing to take back the words from my side," he said.

Nishad said he belongs to Gorakhpur and the Bhojpuri-speaking belt and expressions and conversational styles differ from region to region.

"In Bhojpuri, this is a common way of urging people not to make too much of any issue and to counsel restraint. I chose to use the same style in Hindi and didn't know it will become such an issue," he said.

"Just as language and expressions vary in Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra or Tamil Nadu, dialects in north India and eastern Uttar Pradesh also differ. That does not mean there was any intention to insult," he said.

Nishad also said Kumar had "merely removed" the veil to verify whether the actual beneficiary of a government scheme was present. He added that the responsibility lay with officials who should have ensured proper arrangements before the programme -- a government event in Patna on Monday.

He added that his remarks carried no ill intent towards any woman, community or religion.

"There was neither malice nor any intention of disrespect," he said.

He also alleged that some people were deliberately amplifying the issue for political gain.

Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Rai termed Nishad's comment "outrageously anti-women" and said it reflects the mindset of the BJP and its allies.

"We seek unconditional apology failing which we will seek minister's dismissal," Rai told PTI.

SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said Nishad's remarks were "condemnable and undignified".

"I would also like to ask if this is the idea of the BJP led government in UP which the minister has reflected in his statements," Haider said while demanding "an immediate and unconditional apology."

The Aam Aadmi Party's UP unit accused Nishad of making "shameful" and "anti-women" comments, stating that the statement reflected a "crude and misogynistic mindset".

Social media was also filled with posts slamming the minister for his anti-women viewpoint.

Nishad's controversial remark came during an interview with a private channel. "Woh (Kumar) bhi to aadmi hai, kisi ke itna peechhe nahin pad jaana chahiye. Choo diya naqaab to kya ho gaya, agar kahin aur chhoo dete to kya ho jaata (He is also a man; one should not go after someone so much. What happened if the veil was removed? What would have happened if he had touched somewhere else?" the minister said.

The video of the interview was circulated widely on social media platforms.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
