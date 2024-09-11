News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Harris, Trump Did After Debate

What Harris, Trump Did After Debate

By REDIFF NEWS
September 11, 2024 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What Democratic presidential nominee and USA Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald J Trump did in Philadelphia after their debate ended...

 

IMAGE: Harris speaks at the watch party after the debate with Trump, September 10, 2024. Photograph: R Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during the watch party. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Republican vice presidential nominee J D Vance on the night of the debate. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the Republican race for president and endorsed Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump reacts in the spin room after the debate. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump with Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was on Harris's short list for running mate. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump supporters outside the venue of the debate. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
67% Think Harris Won Debate With Trump
67% Think Harris Won Debate With Trump
'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'
'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'
Hindu group endorses Trump over Harris for US Prez
Hindu group endorses Trump over Harris for US Prez
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Is soccer safe for women? Study reveals dark side
Is soccer safe for women? Study reveals dark side
Ordinary worker carries weight: BJP's Somaiya
Ordinary worker carries weight: BJP's Somaiya
Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid
Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid

More like this

'If I Was Trump, I'd Be Scared Of Kamala'

'If I Was Trump, I'd Be Scared Of Kamala'

Trump, Harris lock horns during fiery first debate

Trump, Harris lock horns during fiery first debate

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances