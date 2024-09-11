What Harris, Trump Did After Debate

What Democratic presidential nominee and USA Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald J Trump did in Philadelphia after their debate ended...

IMAGE: Harris speaks at the watch party after the debate with Trump, September 10, 2024. Photograph: R Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during the watch party. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Republican vice presidential nominee J D Vance on the night of the debate. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the Republican race for president and endorsed Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump reacts in the spin room after the debate. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump with Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was on Harris's short list for running mate. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump supporters outside the venue of the debate. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com