67% Think Harris Won Debate With Trump

Glimpses from the presidential debate hosted by the ABC television network in Philadelphia between Democratic presidential nominee and USA Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald J Trump, September 10, 2024.

IMAGE: Harris and Trump shake hands before the debate. They didn't interact after the debate ended. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: 'Throughout Tuesday's debate, the vice president looked poised, qualified and presidential -- and that's without comparing herself to the clearly frustrated former president with whom she shared a stage,' MSNBC contributor Brian Tyler Cohen commented.

'Harris baited Donald Trump repeatedly, and mostly easily. She needled and poked him on crowd size, his rallies, his racist and easily debunked lies about Haitian immigrants and his flip-flops on abortion.' Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: CNN reported that 'registered voters who watched Tuesday's debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump say, 63% to 37%, that Harris turned in a better performance'.

This is a reverse of what a similar poll after Trump debated Joe Biden in June stated: Trump then had 67% to Biden's 33%, which eventually led to the American president dropping out of the presidential race. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Harris received a huge endorsement on Tuesday night from pop music superstar Taylor Swift who probably has more fans than any singer currently does on the planet. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: 'America got to see tonight the leader I've been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn't even close. VP Harris proved she's the best choice to lead our nation forward. We're not going back,' Biden, who watched the debate in a New York hotel room, tweeted. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: As he does with women who oppose him, Trump has mocked Harris relentlessly after she became the Democratic candidate.

His most recent jab -- making fun of her height.

Harris is 5'4" (Trump claims he is 6'3") and would be the shortest American president after James Madison, the 4th US president. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: 'In a fiery 90 minutes, Harris frequently rattled the former president with personal attacks that threw him off message and raised the temperature of this highly-anticipated contest,' the BBC observed about the debate. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: 'If debates are won and lost on which candidate best takes advantage of issues where they are strong -- and defends or deflects on areas of weakness -- Tuesday night tilted in favour of the vice-president,' the BBC added. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: 'As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took the stage Tuesday night for their first presidential debate against each other, the two shook hands -- the first time two presidential candidates have shaken hands since 2016,' ABC, the American television network which hosted the debate, noted.

'The debate marks the first time the two candidates have met each other, with Harris initiating the handshake.' Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: 'The Harris campaign says that it wants a second presidential debate in October, moments after the end of the first debate,' Fox News, the US cable news network which tilts towards the Republicans, reported.

' "I think it was the best debate that I've ever personally that I've had," Trump said,' CNN reported.

'He said Harris "wants to do another one because she got beaten tonight, but I don't know if we're going to be doing another one."

'Trump was again noncommittal when asked on Fox News whether he would agree to another debate with Harris, saying, "I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it".' Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

