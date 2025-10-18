Prince Andrew gives up royal titles over Epstein controversy

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 18, 2025 15:25 IST

Britain's Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has relinquished the title of Duke of York and all other royal honours after a 'discussion' with the monarch, amid 'continued accusations' around his association with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

IMAGE: Britain's Prince Andrew speaks with King Charles as they leave Westminster Cathedral at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in London, on September 16, 2025. Photograph: Toby Melville/File Photo/Reuters

The scandal-hit 65-year-old had already stopped using the 'His Royal Highness (HRH)' title, having stepped back as a working royal earlier.

On Friday, he announced that all his other titles will also become inactive, even as he continued to 'vigorously' deny all accusations against him.

As a son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he will retain the title of 'Prince' in accordance with Letters Patent issued in 1917 by King George V, which were updated by his mother in 2012.

'In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty [Charles] and the royal family,' Prince Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

 

'I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

'With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,' he said.

Andrew's ex-wife and close friend, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer use her title of the Duchess of York, but the titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, remain unaffected.

The decision comes amid renewed pressure on Andrew over reports of his relationship with the convicted paedophile financier Epstein and also links with an alleged Chinese spy.

A memoir entitled Nobody's Girl by Virginia Giuffre, who had sued the senior royal back in August 2021 over an alleged sexual assault and died in April, is expected to throw up further allegations when it is released posthumously next week.

Prince Andrew, meanwhile, is expected to continue staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as part of a private tenancy from the King's Crown Estate until 2078.

Following his announcement, Andrew will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

While he will technically retain the dukedom, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament, it will become inactive and not in use by any member of the royal family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
