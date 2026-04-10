What Do Trump, Modi, Putin Like To Eat?

World leaders often have simple tastes when it comes to food. While they make high-stakes decisions that shape, tilt or turn global politics topsy turvy, their favourite dishes might be as boring as burgers.

Here are the most-liked foods of 10 world leaders.

10 World Leaders And The Foods They Love





Photograph: Kind courtesy Shealeah Craighead/Wikimedia Commons + Canva

1. US President Donald Trump

Between sending off abusive messages on Truth Social, America's 47th (and 45th) president ODs on all kinds of fast food, especially burgers and he likes steak and Diet Coke, says TasteAtlas.

Trump does not drink alcohol, even though many of his Truth Social pronouncements may convey the appearance that they have been composed under the influence.





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2. Russian President Vladimir Putin

The former spy eats healthy and eats well. Breakfast could be porridge, OJ, eggs, coffee and tvorog, a kind of cottage cheese that's more dry and more pungent than the Western Europe variety.

For other meals he partakes sparingly of lamb, fish and prefers quail eggs. He sits down to a meal only after a food taster has checked it. Perpetually Paranoid Putin can never be too careful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Wikimedia Commons + DEVI S for Rediff

3. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi

A vegetarian, Mr Modi is nutrition-conscious and loves his Gujju food, be it khandvi, dhokla.

Khichdis of all sorts are always on the PM's menus apparently and he can put together an awesome Saubudana Khichdi if need be, something he learned in his youth. His preference for Moringa Parathas is well known, as too for millet dishes and makhana.

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4. North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un

The bad boy of the Korean peninsula, naturally, goes for the exotic, in prodigious quantities, often binging, according to a report in Mashed -- Kobe beef, shark fin soup, Emmental cheese (an obsession), sushi (made by his sushi chef), Parma ham, Yves Saint Laurent cigarettes, champagne, Brazilian coffee, vodka from Russia. There are teams representing the North Korean government combing the world for the latest food the Supreme Leader might be crazy over.

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5. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni is, of course, a fan of pasta and all Italian food, but opts for more simple, spartan fare like Anzo fish soup, or Ribolita, the Tuscan minestrone and bread soup, caponata (an eggplant relish), classic pasta dishes and fresh mozzarella.

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6. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Of Saudi Arabia

The food faves of the monarch, who rules from Al-Yamamah palace, Riyadh, are traditional Arabic food, according to his chef -- Manto (dumplings), Fermouz (meat pastries), Bukhari rice (chicken/lamb with rice, carrots, raisins), Kabli rice (a kind of more bland Arabian biryani) and Madini rice (a meat broth over rice), as well as Hijazi preparations of western Saudi Arabia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy European Parliament/Wikimedia Commons + Rania al-Bahara/Wikimedia Commons

7. Jordon's King Abdullah II

The dapper Jordanian king, famous for being the husband of the gorgeous Queen Rania :)), says, as per his web site, that his most beloved dish is Galayet Bandora, a tomato stew that may contain meat and is eaten with pita or shrak, a thin flatbread or even over rice. His wife enjoys couscous and other Medit food, as well as dark chocolate.

They both also like Mansaf, a national dish made from rice and lamb, with the lamb prepared using cooked in jameed, fermented yoghurt made from sheep/goat's milk.

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8. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Bibi apparently orders in Hindustani stuff regularly, according to an ANI interview with an Indian restaurant owner in Tel Aviv. He and wife Sara had their first date over Indian khaana. Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken are frequent requests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JIP/Wikimedia Commons + The White House/Wikimedia Commons

9. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

According to advice from DW News: 'Find someone who looks at you the way Chancellor Friedrich Merz looks at German bread'. Bread German-style is one of Merzji's top likes, especially brötchen, a type of roll. So is stuff like Spaghetti Frutti Di Mare (seafood pasta), weißwurst (a variety of German sausage)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simon Dawson/No10 Downing Street/Wikimedia Commons + Steve Johnson/Wikimedia Commons

10. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Tandoori Scottish Salmon is a dish Sir Keir cooks with panache, as per The Scotsman. He learnt the recipe from an Indian restaurant in Glasgow. He also tucks into pasta bakes and sandwiches like tuna or a cheese toastie.