What Are Usha And Anurag Discussing?

IMAGE: Are Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha discussing an end to the wrestlers' stand-off at the send-off ceremony for the Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Usha, the athletic legend who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the government, listens intently to what Thakur is saying. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Usha with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur tries marksmanship during a visit to the Dr Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Military Academy Commandant Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra at the Commandant's Parade at the IMA in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar with the families of 1984 riot victims at Tilak Vihar in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets actor Pankaj Tripathi and others in Lucknow. Pankaj will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic Main Atal Hoon. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran -- a native of the state -- at the inauguration of Industry 4.0 Technology Centers in Kanchipuram district. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is presented a Chennai Super Kings team jersey by CSK batter Ambati Rayudu, who retires from the IPL this year, at the CM's home in Tadepalli near Vijayawada. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kirandeep Kaur, Sikh radical Amritpal Singh's British born and raised wife, arrives at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam to meet her husband. Photograph: PTI Photo

