Rediff.com  » News » What Are Usha And Anurag Discussing?

What Are Usha And Anurag Discussing?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 09, 2023 12:56 IST
IMAGE: Are Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha discussing an end to the wrestlers' stand-off at the send-off ceremony for the Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Usha, the athletic legend who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the government, listens intently to what Thakur is saying. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Usha with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur tries marksmanship during a visit to the Dr Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Military Academy Commandant Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra at the Commandant's Parade at the IMA in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar with the families of 1984 riot victims at Tilak Vihar in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets actor Pankaj Tripathi and others in Lucknow. Pankaj will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic Main Atal Hoon. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran -- a native of the state -- at the inauguration of Industry 4.0 Technology Centers in Kanchipuram district. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is presented a Chennai Super Kings team jersey by CSK batter Ambati Rayudu, who retires from the IPL this year, at the CM's home in Tadepalli near Vijayawada. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kirandeep Kaur, Sikh radical Amritpal Singh's British born and raised wife, arrives at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam to meet her husband. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
