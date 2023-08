Lady artists led by Zoya Khan painted murals of Kashmir's women handicraft artists on a four storeyed building in Srinagar this week.

Zoya -- who heads Fearless Collective -- wants people to know about the history of Kashmiri craft. Kashmiri women artisans have not been appreciated as much as their male counterparts.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com