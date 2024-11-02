News
What Are Cops Doing With This Giant?

What Are Cops Doing With This Giant?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 02, 2024 08:56 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Police's Additional Commissioner of Police Eastern Range Sagar Singh Kalsi and other police officers pose for a picture with Jitender, a native of Haryana, who stands 7 feet 6 inches tall, during midnight duty on Diwali. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora with Jitender during his visit to Shahdara to offer sweets to police personnel on midnight duty on Diwali, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
