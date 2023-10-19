What Advice Did Biden Give Netanyahu?

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, US President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv to express support for Israel in public and persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet in private to allow humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza.

IMAGE: Biden meets with Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) and Israel's war cabinet. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Netanyahu discuss the many complexities of the situation. Photograph: Miriam Alster/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Before Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesdau, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent many hours on Monday in discussion with Israeli ministers and government officials. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Blinken meet with Israeli first responders, family members and other citizens directly impacted by Hamas's terror attack. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden speaks with Dr Jordanna Hadas Koppel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden embraces Inbal Lieberman. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden greets Captain Maor Farid. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden shakes hands with David Zalmanovich. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden interacts with Eli Beer. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden speaks with Rachel Edri and her son Evyatar Edri. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden's speech in Israel was hailed by foreign policy guru Richard N Haass as 'Nothing less than masterful, mixing support for Israel with advice, the personal & the policy. So far @potus deserves high marks for undertaking a difficult diplomatic mission that has grown more difficult and for getting the balance right.' Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden speaks to journalists on board Air Force One en route from Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com