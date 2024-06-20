News
What A Difference 99 Seats Makes!

By REDIFF NEWS
June 20, 2024 06:57 IST
What a difference a fortnight makes!

When he turned 53 last year, celebrations were rather subdued. Two weeks after the Congress won 99 seats (including a personal double victory in Wayanad and Raebareli), hoardings and banners wishing Rahul Gandhi on his 54th birthday appeared around 10 Janpath (where his mama and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi lives) and the Congress HQ in Delhi.

And the celebrations were colourful and vocal as you can see in the images below.

'Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities that set you apart,' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted

'As you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power. I wish you a long, healthy and happy life ahead,' Khargeji added.

 

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi ready to cut a cake alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul offers cake to Khargeji, who turns 82 on July 21..

 

IMAGE: Have you seen the usually stern Khargeji laugh like this?

 

IMAGE: Congress National Treasurer Ajay Maken welcomes Rahul on his arrival at the party headquarters.

 

IMAGE: Admirers greet Rahul at the Congress HQ, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Children celebrate Rahul's birthday at Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress office, in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters celebrate their leader's birthday in Patna=.

 

IMAGE: A Congress supporter distributes cake among children at a slum in Bikaner.

 

IMAGE: A gift for Rahul -- a copy of the Constitution.

 

IMAGE: Admirers queue up to wish Rahul on his birthday, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
