What A Difference 99 Seats Makes!

What a difference a fortnight makes!
When he turned 53 last year, celebrations were rather subdued. Two weeks after the Congress won 99 seats (including a personal double victory in Wayanad and Raebareli), hoardings and banners wishing Rahul Gandhi on his 54th birthday appeared around 10 Janpath (where his mama and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi lives) and the Congress HQ in Delhi.
And the celebrations were colourful and vocal as you can see in the images below.
'Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities that set you apart,' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted
'As you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power. I wish you a long, healthy and happy life ahead,' Khargeji added.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com