'We Want Justice For 25 Lakh Students'

Students wait anxiously outside the Supreme Court as the hearing continues on the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on a bunch of petitions to July 18 as the judges noted that some of the parties haven't received the affidavits filed by the Centre and the National Testing Agency and that they need to apply their minds to the responses before arguments.

IMAGE: A student holds a placard which says it all: 'We want Re-NEET from SC, justice for 25 lakh students and families'. All photographs: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students, family members and the media wait outside the Supreme Court, here and below.

IMAGE: Petitioner Shwetank Sailakwal, left, after the Supreme Court hearing.

IMAGE: Lawyers brief the students after the hearing.

IMAGE: Advocate Dheeraj Kumar Singh speaks to the media after the hearing.

