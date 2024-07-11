'We Want Justice For 25 Lakh Students'

Students wait anxiously outside the Supreme Court as the hearing continues on the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam.
The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on a bunch of petitions to July 18 as the judges noted that some of the parties haven't received the affidavits filed by the Centre and the National Testing Agency and that they need to apply their minds to the responses before arguments.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com