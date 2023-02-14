News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Full cooperating, hope to resolve soon: BBC on tax survey

Full cooperating, hope to resolve soon: BBC on tax survey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 14, 2023 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The BBC said on Tuesday that it is "fully cooperating" with the Income Tax authorities who are at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and hoped that the situation will be resolved "as soon as possible".

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The British Broadcasting Corporation, the UK-headquartered public broadcaster, did not give further details of what has been described as “surveys” by the I-T department, which reportedly involved local BBC staff being prevented from entering the office premises and their mobile phones being shut down.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

“We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

 

The Income Tax action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired its controversial India: The Modi Question documentary, which focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time as the chief minister of Gujarat when riots took place in 2022.

The Indian government branded the two-part series a “propaganda piece”, designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”.

“The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible,” the ministry of external affairs said at the time it was aired in the UK last month.

The documentary also triggered coordinated Indian diaspora protests at BBC offices across different UK cities at the end of last month.

The UK government responded in the House of Commons to the protests by insisting the BBC as a media organisation was “independent in its outlet” and reiterating its commitment to enhancing ties with India.

“We recognise how this portrayal of the Indian government has played out in India. I made it clear that the BBC is independent in its output, that the UK regards India as an incredibly important international partner and that we will be investing heavily in that relationship in the coming decades,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier this month.

His remarks were later echoed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesperson in Downing Street: “The BBC is independent in its output and we would stress that we continue to regard India as an incredibly important international partner.

“We will be investing heavily in our relationship with India over the coming decades and we're confident it will only go from strength to strength”.

The BBC, founded in October 1922, is the world's oldest public broadcaster. While independent of the British government, it operates under a royal charter agreement with the UK secretary of state for the department for culture, media and sport (DCMS).

Its work is funded principally by an annual television licence fee, which is charged to all British households, companies, and organisations accessing the service.

The annual fee is set by the British government and agreed by parliament and is used to fund the BBC's radio, television, and online services covering the regions of the United Kingdom as well as its BBC World Service networks.

The licence fee currently stands at 159 pounds a year and there have been ongoing discussions within government on finding alternative ways of funding for the future.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India
Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India
Why Is It An Attack On India?
Why Is It An Attack On India?
BBC film: Sunak defends Modi, snubs Pak-origin MP
BBC film: Sunak defends Modi, snubs Pak-origin MP
What went wrong at Champions League final in Paris
What went wrong at Champions League final in Paris
ICC T20I rankings: Jemimah and Richa Ghosh move up
ICC T20I rankings: Jemimah and Richa Ghosh move up
No sermons to nations that need aid: Rajnath
No sermons to nations that need aid: Rajnath
Women'n WC: India aim for improved bowling show vs WI
Women'n WC: India aim for improved bowling show vs WI
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BBC 'survey': Vinash Kale, says Cong; BJP cites Indira

BBC 'survey': Vinash Kale, says Cong; BJP cites Indira

Congress leader Antony's son flays BBC docu on Modi

Congress leader Antony's son flays BBC docu on Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances