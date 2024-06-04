News
INDIA leaders meet tomorrow to pick PM face: Uddhav

INDIA leaders meet tomorrow to pick PM face: Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2024 22:43 IST
Buoyed by the Indian National Develpmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) show in the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday pushed for staking a claim to form the next government at the Centre and said the opposition alliance's leaders will meet on Wednesday in New Delhi to decide on the Prime Minister's face.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a news conference in Mumbai after results and trends showed the BJP will miss the simple majority mark of 272 seats, Thackeray said leaders of the Congress and other parties are holding talks with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) head Chandrababu Naidu to explore the possibility of their entry into the bloc.

 

The Kumar-led Janata Dal-United and the TDP are constituents of the Bharatiya Janata Party-headed National Democratic Alliance which looks set to win more than 290 Lok Sabha seats as per latest trends and results, enough to form the next government in the 543-member House.

Thackeray alleged both Naidu, a former CM of united Andhra Pradesh, and Kumar were troubled by the BJP.

Both leaders are key to formation of the next government at the Centre.

"The common man has shown his power," Thackeray said after the INDIA alliance crossed the 200- seat mark as per results and trends.

"There is a need to stake a claim to form the next government. The INDIA alliance meeting on Wednesday (in Delhi) will decide on the Prime Minister's face," he added.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said he will travel to the national capital to attend the key meeting.

Thackeray said it is made to appear that the BJP-led NDA has the numbers to form the next government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
