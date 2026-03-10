We are 'breaking Iran's bones' and still active: Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that Israel can play a role in helping Iranians achieve political change and cast off tyranny, while acknowledging that the ultimate decision lies with the Iranian people.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if Israel succeeded together with the Iranian people, it could bring about lasting change. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Key Points Netanyahu believes Israel can help Iranians overthrow tyranny, but the decision rests with the Iranian people.

Netanyahu claims Israel's actions are weakening the Iranian leadership.

Netanyahu visited the National Health Command Centre to assess healthcare system readiness during Operation Roaring Lion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel can help enable Iranians to "cast off the yoke of tyranny", but any political change in the country would ultimately be up to its people.

Speaking during a visit to the National Health Command Centre on Monday as the regional conflict entered its 11th day, Netanyahu said Israel's campaign was weakening the Iranian leadership.

"Our aspiration is to enable the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it is up to them. But there is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones and we are still active," he said.

Netanyahu said that if Israel succeeded together with the Iranian people, it could bring about lasting change.

"If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end to the extent that such things exist in the lives of nations. We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a massive shift in Israel's international standing," he said.

Healthcare System Preparedness

The prime minister visited the National Health Command Centre along with Health Minister Haim Katz as part of briefings on the healthcare system's functioning during Operation Roaring Lion, Israel's military campaign against Iran, according to a press statement.

During the visit, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov briefed Netanyahu on the operations of the Command Centre, which monitors hospital activities, medical staff availability, and equipment and medicine stocks in real-time while coordinating with all security and emergency authorities.

The briefing also covered the preparedness of hospitals that are operating in protected spaces, the expansion of casualty intake capacity, and the maintenance of continuity of care through HMOs and hospitals during the fighting.

The presentation also covered measures to protect civilians, including medical and mental health support for victims, assistance for evacuees and public health services, the statement said.

"A large part of this struggle is on the offensive side, but an enormous part is on the defensive side. The defensive side is, first and foremost, the will of the people and the strength of the citizens," Netanyahu said.

"The strength of the citizens is also the strength of those who care for them, and that is you. The public's faith that they are being cared for is very high, and that is thanks to you," he said, complimenting the health command centre team.

Health Minister Katz also praised the healthcare workers for what he described as their "amazing work and commitment" in ensuring "optimal service and maximum protection".

"The transition from routine to war footing was carried out within hours," he said, adding that the ministry reviews the situation daily to further strengthen preparedness.