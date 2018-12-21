rediff.com

Watch LIVE! All the action in Parliament

December 21, 2018 10:57 IST

Will the Parliament function today?

The Winter Session of Parliament has been witnessing protests on controversial Rafale deal. While the Congress is demanding a joint parliament committee, the government has vehemently rejected it.

 

 
