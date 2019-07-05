News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Watch Live! Union Budget 2019

Watch Live! Union Budget 2019

Last updated on: July 05, 2019 11:12 IST

The Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented on July 5 by Nirmala Sitharaman, becoming the first full-time woman finance minister (and the second woman ever) to present the Union Budget in Parliament.

 
 

 

This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The budget will be presented amid unemployment touching a 45-year high and India losing its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

 

SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Why the interim Budget will be different this time

Why the interim Budget will be different this time

Why you must brace for Budget day volatility

Why you must brace for Budget day volatility

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use