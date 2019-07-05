Watch Live! Union Budget 2019

Last updated on: July 05, 2019 11:12 IST

The Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented on July 5 by Nirmala Sitharaman, becoming the first full-time woman finance minister (and the second woman ever) to present the Union Budget in Parliament.

This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The budget will be presented amid unemployment touching a 45-year high and India losing its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.