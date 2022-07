Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government faces a floor test on Monday after Sunday's big win where Bharatiya Janata Party's Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker.

The special two-day session of the State Legislative Assembly comes after a high-voltage political drama in the state where a new government led by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Shinde came to power toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime.

