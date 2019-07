July 09, 2019 11:07 IST

Discussion on the Union Budget 2019-20 to be held in both houses on Tuesday.

The Congress has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to take up and discuss the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

The party has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party with conspiracy to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government.

Two Congress leaders -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kodhikunnil Suresh -- have submitted the notice.

