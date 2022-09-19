News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Was money demanded from Vedanta, asks Raj Thackeray

Was money demanded from Vedanta, asks Raj Thackeray

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 19, 2022 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday sought an inquiry into the state losing the multi-billion dollar Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip manufacturing project to neighbouring Gujarat and asked if any money was demanded from the joint venture firm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

He said Maharashtra used to be the leading state in the country when it came to attracting industries but this was changing.

"It must be investigated why industries that were supposed to come to Maharashtra have now shifted to other states. Was money demanded from them," he said when queried on the Vedanta-Foxconn political slugfest.

 

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, he also rued the political situation in the state over the last few years and said it was tough to understand or guess who would ally with whom to form government.

"I have never seen such chaos and cheating in Maharashtra politics. No one knows who is with whom, who is forming government," he said.

Attacking former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS leader said the former's party fought the 2019 polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, but created a tussle over sharing of chief ministerial tenure soon after results were announced.

"Why did you (Uddhav Thackeray) not announce the alliance terms and conditions publicly ahead of the (2019) polls? Should people who vote for certain parties just keep watching such cheating take place? This is an insult to voters," he said.

The MNS chief also played a down meeting between him and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur as "just a courtesy call between long-time friends".

He also said the issue of statehood for Vidarbha must be decided by the public.

Queried on groups like the Aam Aadmi Party allegedly offering freebies to the electorate to win polls, he said people want things at proper price and in time and not free.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Amid row, Vedanta chief explains why Guj was chosen
Amid row, Vedanta chief explains why Guj was chosen
Vedanta going to Guj attack on Maha's prestige: Sena
Vedanta going to Guj attack on Maha's prestige: Sena
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
How A Supermodel Vacays In Style
How A Supermodel Vacays In Style
UP: Hate-spewing seer Narsinghanand, 2 others booked
UP: Hate-spewing seer Narsinghanand, 2 others booked
SEE: Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Room!
SEE: Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Room!
Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody
Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gujarat wasn't even in race for Vedanta-Foxconn: Sena

Gujarat wasn't even in race for Vedanta-Foxconn: Sena

Gujarat is no Pakistan: Fadnavis on Vedanta row

Gujarat is no Pakistan: Fadnavis on Vedanta row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances