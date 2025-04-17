HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Waqf case: After govt's assurance, SC seeks reply in a week

Waqf case: After govt's assurance, SC seeks reply in a week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 16:11 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file its stand within a week in the challenge to Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 after it was assured by the Union government that 'waqf by user' or 'waqf by deed' properties won't be denotified till the next hearing.

IMAGE: People hold placards during a protest against the Waqf Act at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan also recorded the assurance of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that no appointments in the central Waqf council and boards will be made in the meantime.

Mehta said the government won't denotify 'waqf by deed' and 'waqf by user' properties till the next hearing.

 

The CJI said if registration of any waqf property had taken place under the erstwhile 1995 Act, then those properties can't be denotified till the next hearing on May 5.

The bench passed the order after Mehta sought a weeks' time to file a preliminary response to the pleas against the newly-amended waqf law.

"If your lordships will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout?" he asked.

The bench, on the other hand, said it was impossible to deal with a number of pleas on the issue and clarified it would only hear five of them while asking lawyers to decide among themselves who would argue.

The petitioners, the bench said, could file their rejoinders to the Centre's reply within five days of the service of the government's response.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

Heavy storm wreaks havoc in J-K's Poonch1:42

Heavy storm wreaks havoc in J-K's Poonch

Timeless beauty Shilpa Shetty sizzles in black shimmery saree1:23

Timeless beauty Shilpa Shetty sizzles in black shimmery...

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched, every event, every time2:03

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched, every...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD