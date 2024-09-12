Want To Know About Mahatma Murder Case?

You can also read about the Indira Gandhi Assassination Case, the Parliament Attack Case, the Red Fort Attack Case, the Jessica Lal Murder Case, the Decriminalisation of Homosexuality Case among others.

IMAGE: Mahatma Gandhi eats a meal before beginning one of his fasts. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Have you wanted to access the original files of the trial court judgment in the Mahatma Gandhi murder case but didn't know where to find it? Well, the Delhi high court web Site's new portal has got you covered.

The e-museum on the top left corner of the eeb site takes you to another page where there is a stanchion and a viewing bench.

On the left is the repository of historical documents/artefacts/photographs and on the right is the repository of records of landmark cases.

This repository of records of landmark cases section features digitised records of ten landmark judgments from both district courts and the high court, including the first judgment delivered by the Delhi high court, the Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case, the Indira Gandhi Assassination Case, the Parliament Attack Case, the Red Fort Attack Case, the Jessica Lal Murder Case, the Decriminalisation of Homosexuality Case among others.

One can see the case name as well as the common name of the case and read a summary of the case. One can also use the play function to narrate the summary.

'Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case: On 30.01.1948 at about 5 pm at Birla House, New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi was shot down by Sh Nathuram V Godse.

'Pursuant to investigation, the State had presented eight accused persons viz Sh Nathuram V Godse, Sh Narayan D Apte, Sh Vishnu R Karkare, Sh Madanlal K Pahwa, Sh Shankar Kistayya, Sh Gopal V Godse, Sh Vinayak D Savarkar, and Sh Dattataraya S Parchure, for trial before the Court of Sh Atma Charan Esq, ICS, Special Judge, which was especially held at Red Fort, Delhi.

'Upon conclusion of trial, the Court of Sh Atma Charan Esq, ICS, Special Judge had convicted seven out of the eight accused persons qua various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

'The attached file contains the judgment passed by Sh Atma Charan Esq, ICS, Special Judge, on 10.02.1949,' the brief summary of the Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case reads.

The other section on the portal, titled Repository of Historical Documents/Artefacts/Photographs, has digital records such as the Cabinet note for establishing the Delhi high court, judges' oaths and affirmations, speeches, press coverage, and more.

The e-museum portal was launched by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 along with the 'Humour in Court', a new section for publishing stories of humour in courtrooms, and Delhi high ourt WhatsApp Services initiatives.

The court has invited contributions from the lawyers and litigants for stories of humour in and outside courtrooms and the same can be mailed to delhihighcourt@nic.in.

As for the WhatsApp services, users must save this number, open a chat in WhatsApp, and send a 'Hi' message to initiate the conversation.

This will allow litigants and advocates to receive information on cause lists, court listings and filings on WhatsApp.

The three initiatives are part of the vision and roadmap put in place by the Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Accessibility Committee, chaired by Justice Rajiv Shakdher and comprising Justices Sanjeev Narula, Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Girish Kathpalia.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com