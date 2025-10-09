Wangchuk's wife alleges his lectures wrongly translated

Speeches and lectures delivered by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk have been quoted out of context and wrongly translated from Ladakhi to suit the 'anti-national narrative' in his detention order, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Police detain members of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Organisation during a protest against the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk at Lucknow University, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

She also asserted that the charges against Wangchuk are 'frivolous' and will be challenged in court.

Accompanied by lawyer Ritam Khare, Angmo met Wangchuk on Tuesday and received a copy of the detention order.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, she said Wangchuk appeared weak, but the jail authorities have assured her that they would take care of him.

"He appeared weak.... The way they took him was inhumane. He was detained after 15 days of fasting," she said.

"The jail authorities have said they are taking good care of him and it appeared that they are," she said.

Asked about the detention order, Angmo said, "The detention order appears to be very frivolous and weak, and we will challenge it in court."

The document lists the allegations against Wangchuk and the reasons for the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner 'prejudicial to the defence of India'.

The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier. It can be invoked by the local administration and has to be ratified by a board headed by a former high court judge. Because it is preventive detention and not arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.

Angmo said Wangchuk has been quoted out of context and some of his speeches in Ladakhi have been wrongly translated.

"His ideas and words have been taken out of context to build a narrative, which is false. He has mostly referred to (Mahatma) Gandhi, referred to the art of winning without fighting," she said.

"They have also taken some lectures from his classes and some videos from a weekly talk he does in Ladakhi. The talks in Ladakhi are wrongly translated into English, his statements are taken out of context and twisted to suit their anti-national narrative," she added.

Earlier, in a post on X, Angmo said Wangchuk's spirit remains undaunted.

"His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity," she said.

On Saturday, Wangchuk's brother, Tsetan Dorje, also visited him in jail with lawyer Mustafa Haji.

After the visit, Haji on X said Wangchuk has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four people during last month's protest in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Haji also informed that Wangchuk is willing to stay in jail until such an inquiry is conducted.

The Magsaysay award winner was detained under the NSA on September 26, two days after the protests in Leh left four people dead and 90 injured.

Wangchuk is lodged in a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Angmo has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging Wangchuk's detention under the NSA and seeking his immediate release.

In her plea, Angmo has also questioned the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for October 14.