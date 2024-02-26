News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Wait for court order': Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons

'Wait for court order': Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2024 11:10 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe and the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the seventh time that Kejriwal has skipped the ED summons. The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister last week asking him to appear before it for questioning.

Kejriwal has skipped all the summonses so far, terming them "illegal". He had also written to the ED seeking their withdrawal.

 

In a statement, the AAP said the chief minister will not appear before the ED.

A Delhi court will hear the matter of the validity of ED summons on March 16 and the agency should wait for its order instead of sending summonses repeatedly, it said.

The ED, while issuing the seventh summons, had rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice before a local court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
