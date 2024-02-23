News
Kejriwal will be arrested in 2-3 days, if...: AAP

Kejriwal will be arrested in 2-3 days, if...: AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2024 11:59 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre was scared of the party's alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls and was using the Central Bureau of Investigation to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

There was no immediate reaction from the Central Bureau of Investigation or the BJP to the allegation.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said as soon as reports of the finalisation of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the AAP started coming in, the ED sent a seventh summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

 

"We have learnt from reliable sources that the CBI is planning to arrest Kejriwal. The CBI will also serve a notice to Kejriwal either this afternoon or by evening," he alleged.

In the next two to three days, Kejriwal will be arrested, he claimed.

"We are getting messages that if the AAP-Congress alliance happens, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. The BJP is scared of the AAP-Congress alliance. You can arrest Kejriwal if you want but the alliance will proceed," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said people will take to the streets if Kejriwal is arrested.

"There will be a tsunami (of people). Their (BJP) political calculations will go wrong. We are not scared of being arrested. We are forging this alliance for the country," he added.

