Rediff.com  » News » Vyapam scam whistleblower arrested

Vyapam scam whistleblower arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2022 15:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai in Delhi early on Friday in connection with a case filed by an officer posted in the state Chief Minister's Secretariat in Bhopal, an official said.

Last month, Laxman Singh Markam, deputy secretary at the CM secretariat, had lodged a complaint accusing Rai and state Congress chief spokesperson K K Mishra of trying to drag his name in the controversy surrounding the alleged leak of a question paper of MP Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 held on March 25.

The exam was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Chayan Aayog (Staff Selection Board), which was earlier known as Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal (Vyapam).

 

A purported screenshot of the leaked question-cum-answersheet had gone viral on social media, in which the name of one Laxman Singh was visible.

"Rai was arrested from Delhi shortly after Thursday midnight," Bhopal Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivpal Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

He is being brought to Bhopal, he added.

Sources close to Rai said he had gone to Delhi to move the Supreme Court for relief in the case registered against him. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Rai seeking that the FIR against him be quashed.

In his complaint, Markam has accused Rai and Mishra of tarnishing his image.

The scam in Vyapam had come to light in 2011.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over investigation into the mega recruitment and admission scandal after an apex court order in 2015.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
